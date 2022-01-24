Boston Celtics will face Sacramento Kings at the TD Garden this Tuesday, January 25. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings will face each other at the TD Garden this Tuesday, January 25, at 7:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Boston Celtics are coming off a resounding win against the Washington Wizards, with 51 points from Jayson Tatum. This victory allowed them to equal the number of losses (now they are 24-24) and remain in 8th place in the Eastern Conference. They're just two wins away from the Charlotte Hornets, and the Celtics will try to overtake them.

In the case of the Sacramento Kings, they will try to break a negative streak of 3 consecutive losses. They had managed to get very close to the Portland Trail Blazers, the last ones who would be entering the Postseason. However, after getting just two wins in the last 10 games they have drifted away from the Blazers and now they will try to get back into contention for a Playoff spot.

Boston Celtics vs Sacramento Kings: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, January 24, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Live Stream: FuboTV

Boston Celtics vs Sacramento Kings: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Sacramento Kings: Storylines

The game that the Boston Celtics will play against Sacramento Kings this Tuesday, January 25 at 7:03 PM (ET) at the TD Garden, will be the first between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. It will be an interesting game to see if the Celtics can get closer to the Hornets, or if the Kings can break their losing streak.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Boston Celtics vs Sacramento Kings in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings to be played today, January 22, at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: NBC Sports Boston, NBCSCA.

Boston Celtics vs Sacramento Kings: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly the Boston Celtics are the favorite with -400 odds, while the Sacramento Kings have +300.

DraftKings Boston Celtics -400 Sacramento Kings +300

*Odds via DraftKings