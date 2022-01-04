Boston Celtics will play at home against San Antonio Spurs this Wednesday, January 5 in a game valid for this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. Here you will find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Boston Celtics will host the San Antonio Spurs this Wednesday, January 5 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the TD Garden. Here, you can check out everything you need to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game. You can watch it in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

The Celtics come off a small positive streak: they won their last two games and that has allowed them to stay in ninth position in the Eastern Conference, one of the last places that gives the possibility of playing the Play-in. Their win / loss record is 18-19, just one win less than the Hornets. That means that with the victory they could get to surpass them and that will surely be the goal of the Celtics.

Contrary to what happens with their rivals who came from two consecutive victories, the Spurs are coming off two consecutive defeats and although there is still a lot of regular season left, the margin of error begins to be smaller and smaller. They are currently ranked 11th in standings, which means they wouldn't even be entering the Play-in. The San Antonio franchise must win from now on to be able to fight that 10th place against the Sacramento Kings.

Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs: Storylines

The game that the Boston Celtics will play against the San Antonio Spurs this Wednesday, January 5 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the TD Garden, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on November 26, on that occasion it was a victory for the Spurs by 96-88.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs to be played this Wednesday, January 5, at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports SW-SA.

Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs: Predictions

Bookmarkers haven't released their favorite yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. It is difficult to choose between one of the two due to the fact that they have been very irregular, however, among that irregularity, the Celtics have known to be somewhat better and it is most likely that they will be chosen as favorites for this game.

