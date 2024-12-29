The South Bay Lakers’ fans were thrilled to see Bronny James earning valuable minutes as an official member of the Los Angeles Lakers organization. While he hasn’t seen significant playing time in the NBA, the G League has proven to be an ideal environment for LeBron James’ son to hone his skills. Bronny showcased his potential on Saturday, delivering an impressive performance.

Scoring 23 points, grabbing 9 rebounds, dishing out 5 assists, and shooting 50% from the field against Cleveland, Bronny recorded his second-best performance in seven G League games. While his current level of play hasn’t yet warranted extended minutes in the NBA, his strong showings with the South Bay Lakers could have an impact on JJ Redick’s broader game plan.

Despite Redick providing the guidance Bronny needs to elevate his game, the young guard still faces challenges in the G League. Though his performances have shown flashes of brilliance, there are critical areas for improvement, as he continues to rank near the lower tiers of key statistical categories.

The issue isn’t just about scoring, he’s on the verge of surpassing 100 total point, but about other facets of his game that may be limiting his NBA opportunities. Just a month ago, Bronny ranked 357th in the G League’s efficiency standings. While he’s climbed to 306th with a score of 68, there’s still considerable room for growth.

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half of play against the Toronto Raptors at Crypto.com Arena.

Although his statistics are far from disastrous, his low efficiency score underscores significant room for improvement. The NBA calculates efficiency using the formula: PTS + REB + AST + STL + BLK − Missed FG − Missed FT − TO, divided by games played. This formula sheds light on why Bronny ranks so low on the efficiency leaderboard.

Bronny’s performance in the G League

Bronny James has been showcasing promising potential in the G League, delivering impressive numbers in his recent outings. His last game stands out as one of his best performances to date, though his contributions across the previous six games have also been noteworthy.

Over seven games, Bronny has logged 188 minutes on the court, scoring a total of 94 points. His shooting splits include 37-of-101 from the field, 7-of-33 from beyond the arc, and 8-of-12 from the free-throw line. He has also contributed significantly in other areas, grabbing 24 rebounds—19 of them defensive—and dishing out 27 assists.

Bronny’s current role in the NBA

While the G League offers Bronny a platform to develop and excel, his transition to the NBA has been more challenging. Limited to just seven appearances and 18 minutes of playing time with the Los Angeles Lakers, his impact at the professional level has been minimal so far.

In those seven games, Bronny has recorded 4 points, converting 1-of-8 field goal attempts and 2-of-2 free throws. He has added 1 rebound, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block to his stat line. These numbers highlight that while Bronny is still adjusting to the NBA’s intensity, the foundation for growth is evident as he seeks more opportunities to demonstrate his skills.