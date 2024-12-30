Anthony Edwards is no stranger to NBA fines, and the league has penalized him yet again for using inappropriate language during a post-game interview after Minnesota Timberwolves’ victory over the Houston Rockets.

The NBA announced a $100,000 fine for Edwards, citing “profane language during a live television interview,” according to Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations. The league noted that the fine was influenced by Edwards’ prior history of similar infractions during media appearances.

The incident occurred following Edwards’ game-winning 3-pointer against Houston. Reflecting on the play, he said: “Man, all I knew was the play was for Ju (Julius Randle) to go 14, big small pick-and-roll. Once he picked it up, I mean who else, I gotta go get it, s—. And Keil (Nickeil Alexander-Walker) found me, he cut me off, I’m like s—, I’m going for the win, like Gilbert Arenas said, ‘I don’t do overtime, so f— it.’”

This marks Edwards’ second fine in less than a week, bringing his total to $175,000 for the two incidents combined. Just days earlier, he was penalized $75,000 for harsh criticism of referees following the Timberwolves’ loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts during a post-game interview after defeating the Houston Rockets 113-112 at Toyota Center. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

A history of costly fines

This season alone, Edwards has racked up $235,000 in fines. Back in November, he was fined $35,000 for making an obscene gesture directed at a fan during a win over the Sacramento Kings. Shortly afterward, he was fined $25,000 for using profane language while discussing his teammates during a post-game interview.

On Saturday, December 21, Edwards was fined $75,000 for harshly criticizing two referees following the Timberwolves’ loss to the Warriors. This was followed by the recent $100,000 penalty for once again using profane language.

Will Edwards change his approach?

As the leader of the Timberwolves, Edwards will need to be more mindful of his words during interviews to avoid further sanctions. The NBA has made it clear that repeat offenders face escalating fines, which could become even more severe if the trend continues.

While Edwards is known for his unfiltered candor, the league’s message is clear: players must show restraint and professionalism during media appearances. Whether Edwards will adjust his behavior remains to be seen, but the young star is quickly learning that his words can carry a hefty price tag.

