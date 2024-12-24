Former NBA Champion claims Bronny and Bryce James would easily defeat Caitlin Clark

Awarded Athlete of the Year by Time Magazine, Caitlin Clark was undoubtedly one of the standout players in the WNBA during the 2024 season. Playing for the Indiana Fever, she earned five individual awards this year and solidified her reputation as one of the brightest prospects in women’s basketball. On the other hand, Bronny James, son of LeBron James, is carving his path in professional basketball. Though primarily competing in the G League, Bronny has started to showcase his considerable talent. Meanwhile, his younger brother, Bryce James, is also pursuing an NBA career, though his age currently limits his opportunities.

As sons of an NBA legend, Bronny and Bryce have naturally become the center of heated discussions on various sports shows. Bronny, in particular, has faced a mix of praise and criticism for his performances. His time with the Los Angeles Lakers has fallen short of expectations, but his recent progress in the G League hints at untapped potential.

Adding fuel to the ongoing debate, former NBA champion Jeff Teague recently speculated about a hypothetical one-on-one contest between Bronny James and Caitlin Clark. Teague’s opinion stirred controversy as it touched on the differences in physical performance between men and women in basketball.

“Caitlin would not score a point on Bronny, bro,” Teague said. “She might not even get a shot off, bro. … He would beat her by 60 [points]. He would legit beat her 20-0.” Teague went on to claim that Bryce James, despite being younger, would also dominate Clark with a similar scoreline.

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before the game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on November 04, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Teague justified his bold statement by pointing to the athletic disparities between the two. “He’s 10 times more athletic than her. He can do everything better than her. She’s a girl, bro,” Teague commented, sparking a broader conversation about the physical and competitive differences between men and women in professional basketball.

Clark’s performance compared to Bronny’s in their first season

When evaluating their performances to hypothesize the outcome of a one-on-one contest, the differences between Clark and Bronny become evident. Physically, Bronny has an edge: standing at 6’2″ and weighing 210 pounds, he surpasses Clark, who is 6’0″ and weighs 152 pounds.

However, the stats tell a different story. In her first seven games, Clark has averaged an impressive 15 points per game, including 4.7 field goals and 2.5 three-pointers per game. In contrast, Bronny has managed just four points across seven NBA appearances. Despite this, his G League performances are more promising, with averages of 5.3 field goals and one three-pointer per game.

While physical attributes are undoubtedly significant, the WNBA’s later season start compared to the NBA, coupled with differences in league dynamics, highlight the need to consider context. As JJ Redick has noted, Bronny’s decision-making and basketball IQ are areas he must improve to reach his full potential.

Bronny’s next NBA match

After being called up for Monday’s game against the Pistons—though he didn’t see court time—Bronny could make the roster for the highly anticipated Christmas matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Fans are eager to see whether his strong G League performances will influence Redick’s decision to grant him a few minutes on the NBA floor.