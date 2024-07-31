Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has recently shared some major advice for the young players in the NBA, so Bronny James may want to take note.

Bronny James is drawing more attention than any other player from his class as he prepares for life in the NBA. The 19-year-old has been exposed to early criticism but also got support from prominent names, including Shaq or Draymond Green.

Speaking of the latter though, it should be said the Golden State Warriors star has recently given some important advice to the young players in the league. And this may involve Bronny just like any other member of the 2024 draft class.

Speaking with Jeff Teague in an appearance on the Club 520 Podcast, the 34-year-old suggested the new kids on the block should wait before embarking on podcasting.

Draymond Green warns young players in the NBA to wait before starting podcasts

“When I see guys doing it now, I have two thoughts. A, I like that you’re doing that, I think that’s super dope that you’re doing that. But B, make sure that you’re in the space to do it first,” Green said. “I see some guys starting now, and if you start now because you’re trying to make that your main job, great. Go for it. But you’re not in a space right now to do that and try to make it in basketball because you ain’t made it in that yet.”

Draymond Green celebrates after scoring.

Green has his own “The Draymond Green Show” which gives plenty to talk about around the league, but we’re talking about a four-time NBA champion in one of the greatest dynasties in league history. In his opinion, the younger players should first make a name for themselves in the NBA before creating their own podcasts.

“For some of these guys, they be in year three, still trying to figure it out, with a podcast. I love that you’re doing it, I love that you found something that you want to do, but you in year three and ain’t done —-. Nobody really wants to hear from you,” Green said.

Whether Bronny had any plans to start a podcast is a mystery, but if he listens to Green’s advice, he’ll probably wait to do so. His father had one with JJ Redick, but things will change now that the latter will coach LeBron James and his son at the Lakers.