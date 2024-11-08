MLB Rumors: Mets' Steve Cohen set to meet Juan Soto and Scott Boras in bold free agency move

The New York Mets seem poised to launch their pursuit of coveted MLB free agent Juan Soto, scheduling a meeting with him and his agent, Scott Boras.

The New York Mets are preparing to make significant moves ahead of the upcoming MLB season. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Mets owner Steve Cohen is scheduled to travel to Southern California next week to meet with MLB’s top free agent, Juan Soto, and his agent, Scott Boras.

Cohen may also use the trip to engage with other high-profile free agents represented by Boras, including Corbin Burnes, Blake Snell, and Alex Bregman. While the Mets won’t be the only team meeting with Soto and Boras in the coming weeks, they appear eager to establish themselves as early contenders in the negotiations.

The Mets have reportedly set aside a substantial budget for this offseason. MLB Insider Jon Heyman has suggested that New York could potentially sign both Juan Soto and Pete Alonso while still having room to pursue a top-tier starting pitcher. “The Mets are going big fly this winter,” Heyman said. “I don’t think there’s any question about that.”

Soto and Alonso: A dream duo for New York?

The possibility of Juan Soto and Pete Alonso teaming up in Queens is gaining traction. With the Mets’ willingness to invest heavily this offseason, securing both stars is no longer out of the question. Pairing Soto’s offensive firepower with Alonso’s consistent production could make the Mets a formidable force in the National League.

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen greets fans before Game Two of the Wild Card Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 02, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Pitching reinforcements on the Radar

In addition to pursuing Soto and Alonso, the Mets are also targeting several MLB pitchers. Sean Manaea and Luis Severino, both recipients of qualifying offers, are among the names being considered. “I can see [the Mets] signing one or both of them,” Heyman noted, highlighting the team’s determination to bolster its rotation.

With the Mets’ aggressive approach and the allure of New York as a destination, this MLB free agency offseason promises to be pivotal for the franchise’s aspirations.