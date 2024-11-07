NBA News: Russell Westbrook sends a strong message to Thunder after Nuggets' win

The Denver Nuggets ended the Oklahoma City Thunder's winning streak in the NBA regular season with a thrilling 124-122 victory. Russell Westbrook emerged as the standout player of the night, and he made sure to send a clear message to his former team.

The Oklahoma City Thunder had started the 2024-25 NBA season with seven consecutive wins, arriving at Ball Arena with confidence. However, their streak was halted as the Denver Nuggets edged them out in a tightly contested game. Russell Westbrook shined on the court and left a lasting impression with his post-game remarks.

“Right now, they got the best record, but I feel like we got a better team, and tonight we showed that,” Westbrook said in an interview with Altitude TV. The 35-year-old guard didn’t shy away from comparing the Nuggets to the Thunder, making it clear that Denver is ready to contend this season.

When asked about Denver’s second-half comeback, where they erased an 11-point deficit built by Oklahoma City in the first half, Westbrook credited the home crowd. “The fans, man. You guys are great. That energy—we need it every night,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reflecting on his team’s qualities, Westbrook added, “We’re young, we’ve gotta play with great energy. Everybody did a good job tonight.” He also expressed his satisfaction with his early days in Denver, saying, “I love it,” and thanking the fans with, “Appreciate you, guys.”

Advertisement

Russell Westbrook, Nuggets’ guard.

Advertisement

Westbrook steals the show

With 29 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists in 32 minutes, Russell Westbrook was Denver’s top performer in the victory. His contributions earned him praise from both teammates and head coach Michael Malone.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Former Nuggets teammate downplays Nikola Jokic in bold comparison to Karl-Anthony Towns

“I think he’s been incredible for us. You look at the offensive productivity tonight… I think defensively he’s been a rockstar,” Malone said. “He’s trying to do the things we’re asking him to do, and I appreciate that so much. Because a lot of times, at 17 years in, you are who you are. But he cares, man. He is so invested in this team and what he’s bringing to this team, and he’s so hard on himself.”

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic also praised Westbrook’s impact. “Guys stepped up and played hard, especially on defense, especially in the second half—that’s how we got the win,” Jokic commented. And then he specifically praised Russell Westbrook’s contribution: “I just love his energy… if you’re down, he’s always gonna push back. He’s gonna make advantage. He’s been very good for us.”

Advertisement