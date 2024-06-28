Bronny James chose a very special and meaningful number to start his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers alongside LeBron James.

Bronny James is a new member of the Los Angeles Lakers. The son of LeBron James was chosen with the No.55 pick of the 2024 NBA Draft fulfilling a long awaited dream for the King.

“I need to be on the floor with my boy. I got to be on the floor with Bronny. Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him. But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure. Being with him. Spending a full year with him in the same uniform, that would be the icing on the cake.”

Of course, one of the hottest topics in the NBA was which number will Bronny wear for the Lakers. In the case of his father, the 23 marked his career and, during certain periods, the 6 also had a huge role for the legend. That’s why his son chose that number in USC.

“Six has a lot of meaning to me. From my family and numbers and things of that nature to what I believe in and things of that sort, but my mentality doesn’t change.”

LeBron James will play with his son Bronny (Getty Images)

What number will Bronny James wear for the Lakers?

Bronny James has chosen No.9 for his new jersey with the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s an interesting decision considering No.6 was still available. Bt the way, the jersey name will be “James Jr.”

Why is Bronny James No.9 with Lakers?

According to many reports on social media, the decision might be to pay homage to Juice WRLD. The famous rapper passed away in 2019. His debut EP was called 9 9 9.

In fact, many fans immediately pointed out that 9 was a hint to an upside 6. Juice WRLD once said that’s a way to transform negative things (associated to a triple 6) by converting them in 9s (positive things).