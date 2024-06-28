LeBron James will play with his son Bronny James after the Los Angeles Lakers took the young USC prospect with the No.55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Now, the King’s greatest dream is fulfilled.

Although there were many rumors about the future of LeBron, a possible trade an even retirement, the arrival of Bronny means that the legend will finish his career in Los Angeles.

Now, the big challenge is to build around him a championship roster to compete in a loaded NBA with teams like the Boston Celtics, the Denver Nuggets, the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Dallas Mavericks.

LeBron James reacts to Lakers drafting Bronny James

The Los Angeles Lakers were patient during the 2024 NBA Draft and knew that Bronny James would be available in the second round. When the No.55 pick arrived, there was no doubt, LeBron James’ son got the call from head coach JJ Redick.

As a consequence, million of fans were waiting for the King’s reaction as this could be the first active father-son duo on the same roster. LeBron went to his Instagram account and posted a brief message: “Legacy.”

LeBron James accompanied that single word with three pictures of him with Bronny James in different stages of his life. Bronny as a kid when his dad played for the Cavaliers, Bronny training and the last one with both wearing the Lakers uniform.

Instagram / @kingjames