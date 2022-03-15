Brooklyn Nets will play against Dallas Mavericks at the Barclays Center this Wednesday, March 16. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks will face each other at the Barclays Center this Wednesday, March 16 at 7:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Brooklyn Nets seem little by little to be recovering the level they showed at the beginning of the season when they were fighting for the first places in the statistics. The return of Durant after his injury, plus the departure of James Harden, who was supposedly one of the sources of conflict in the Nets' locker room, seem to have brought the necessary calm to a team that had fallen from first to almost ninth. place. Of course, the Nets will try to get back to winning ways.

On the Mavericks side, they will play the second of four games against Eastern Conference teams. The first was a difficult victory against the Boston Celtics. Now he must play this second against the Nets. If they were to win, they could break the Utah Jazz's record and move into fourth place in the Western Conference.

Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Live Stream: FuboTV

Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks: Storylines

The game that the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks will play this Wednesday, March 16 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the Barclays Center will be the second between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on December 7, and at that time it was a 102-99 victory for the Nets.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks to be played this Wednesday, March 16, at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN, YES, Bally Sports SW-DAL.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites yet, but they will likely reveal them in the next few hours. Although the Brooklyn Nets have improved a lot in their last few games, the Mavericks have been going strong for quite some time, so it is likely that they will be chosen as favorites.

