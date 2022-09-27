Ahead of the Golden State Warriors preseason tour, the Dubs sent a special gift for BTS' Suga, who is a very passionate fan of basketball.

The 2022 NBA preseason is right another the corner if you are already in need of basketball. In fact, the Golden State Warriors are heading overseas to play their first preseason games before the start of the 2022-23 NBA Season.

The Golden State Warriors held their Media Day on Monday, where Dubs' superstar Stephen Curry talked about their personal and team goals for the upcoming season. And, the Warriors are a must-watch team by American and worlwide fans all over the world. Including a big-time fan BTS' singer Suga.

Also known as Agust D, the K-Pop Singer revealed his love for basketball in an interview made in 2021. "It's NBA season, this is what I live for these days.", Suga said on that interview to prove his love for the sport.

Stephen Curry greets BTS' Suga ahead of Asian preseason tour

The Golden State Warriors, current NBA Champions have their preseason tour planned in Japan, one of the many countries in Asia where they have a deeply love for American basketball. And, as one of the most beloved boy-bands in the world coming from Asia, the link had to be instantly. Especially with Suga, of the main singers.

Suga, who is Min Yoon-gi's stage name comes from his love for basketball. Its a mixed of the words Shooting and Guard, where Stephen Curry plays on the court. In 2021, Suga revealed his favorite NBA player is Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, who answered with a video posted on the Blazers' social media.

Now, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will play two preseason games at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan against the Washington Wizards on Friday, September 30, 2022 before head to the Chase Center to finish off their preseason tour against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Portland Trail Blazers, and the Denver Nuggets.