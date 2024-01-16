The Chicago Bulls have been significantly better over the past couple of weeks. However, that doesn’t mean they’re NBA championship material, and they might not even make the playoffs at all.

Billy Donovan’s team is long overdue for a rebuild. They do have some talented players that could draw interest somewhere else in the league, but they’re just not a good fit together.

That puts Zach LaVine in the spotlight. He’s been tied to multiple trades throughout the course of the years, and it seems evident that he doesn’t want to be there, either. Nonetheless, it seems like both parties are stuck with each other.

Zach LaVine Has No Trade Value

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Bulls have desperately tried to move on from the UCLA product, who would also gladly leave the premises. Then again, there have been no takers.

“If they could trade Zach LaVine in the next five minutes they would trade him and Zach would happily go to the airport,” Windhorst said. “I don’t think anything has changed there; I think they absolutely want to trade him.”

A report by Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times points out something similar, stating that LaVine’s contract is so bad that the Bulls could actually have to give up assets to move him:

“Zach LaVine, long rumored to be on the trade market, isn’t usually a name that comes up when talking to people about the Lakers’ interest because of his contract and injury history,” Woike wrote. “The trade market for him around the league, sources say, is so rough that the thought is Chicago should have to add stuff in a LaVine trade to get off the contract.”

LaVine is making top dollar despite not being a top player, and the new CBA makes it tough for teams to absorb that kind of deal, so he might be forced to stay in the Windy City beyond this season.