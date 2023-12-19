The Chicago Bulls haven’t been able to keep up with the rest of the Eastern Conference this season. Even before Zach LaVine’s injury, they were struggling on both ends of the floor, and it didn’t seem like coach Billy Donovan had an answer to their woes.

Ayo Dosumnu and Coby White have taken a step forward in LaVine’s absence, playing the best basketball of their young careers thus far. Nonetheless, that’s far from enough to keep the ship afloat.

Truth be told, it seems like Arturas Karnisovas and the front office will have to hit the drawing board again and start from scratch. They need to recoup assets and build around young players or via the NBA Draft.

As things stand now, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Alex Caruso figure to be the team’s most valuable and appealing trade assets. With that in mind, we’ll take a look at the likeliest trade destination for each one of them.

Predicting Landing Spots For Bulls Stars

Alex Caruso – Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers regretted letting Alex Caruso go as soon as he walked out of the building. They haven’t found a never-ending source of grit and defensive energy like him since he walked away. While he’s not an All-Star-caliber player, he should have plenty of suitors.

Caruso is a championship-caliber role player. He’s a guy who can guard one through five, and a streaky scorer who can knock down the occasional three-pointer as well. The Lakers have a solid core, so they shouldn’t make any big move, but they could add Caruso for a big defensive boost.

DeMar DeRozan – Miami Heat

DeMar DeRozan might be the last player the Miami Heat should pursue right now. However, they’ve been tangled up with a trade for him multiple times in the past, and he’s reportedly made them one of his preferred destinations. He’d be a cheap rental, but not a good fit.

DeRozan is just like Jimmy Butler in the sense that they can both put the ball on the floor, create for others, and score from mid and close range. But he’s not a shooter, and the Heat’s spacing is pretty bad as it is. Nonetheless, with the Heat failing to acquire a star multiple times in the past, they could feel desperate to make a move.

Zach LaVine – New York Knicks

Zach LaVine has never hidden his discontent with the organization or coach Billy Donovan. They haven’t seen each other eye-to-eye in quite a while, and there has been a lot of skepticism about his injury. Most people think it’s just a treat to force his way out of the organization.

With that in mind, the New York Knicks could look to make the most of their assets to add another star scorer next to Jalen Brunson. They have enough assets to one-up every team potentially interested in his services, and with most contending teams reportedly having second thoughts about him and whether he can contribute to winning basketball, the Knicks could be in a privileged spot to get him.