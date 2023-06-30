The postseason gave the fans an opportunity to witness what was going to be a historic comeback. Despite being 3-0 down against the Miami Heat, the Boston Celtics were one of the few teams in the history that forced the series to a Game 7.

They lost that matchup at home, so they weren’t able to repeat the NBA Finals appearance of the previous year. That’s why they were expected to be active to make the roster even better, but everything started with a surprising trade.

The Celtics were interested in Kristaps Porzingis. However, everyone was shocked when it was reported that Marcus Smart was included in the trade package. Therefore, they are trying to sign a defensive player that could fill that role in the lineup.

The Celtics could land Patrick Beverley

The front office had a huge swing with Porzingis’ trade, but they weren’t so active in the first day of free agency. However, they might have the ideal player to replace the defensive task that Smart use to have. Boston is expected to be interested in Patrick Beverley, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

Beverley played 45 games for the Los Angeles Lakers last season at a rate of 26.9 per match. He had averages of 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists before signing with the Chicago Bulls midseason. During his time with Chicago, he contributed with an average of 27.5 minutes in 22 games, scoring 5.8 points, grabbing 4.9 rebounds, and having 3.5 assists while shooting at 39.5%.