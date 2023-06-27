The debate over whether past players could thrive in today’s era is something that usually sparks heated arguments among fans. However, this time it was a Hall of Famer like Dennis Rodman who entered the discussion with a particular phrase regarding an all-time great like Larry Bird.

Basketball, like many other sports, has undergone significant changes over the years. The style of the game was completely different when Bird was dominating the league with Boston Celtics’ elite rosters.

It’s also very different from the 1990s when Rodman was a force in the league mainly with his defensive presence. He won three titles with the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls and two more with the Detroit Pistons, but his opinion was still a bit too harsh for some people.

Dennis Rodman says Larry Bird would be playing overseas in today’s basketball

Athleticism is something that every team looks for in the current era of the league. However, there are players who are highly productive despite not having that quality. Someone that Rodman mentioned in his description of Bird was Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets. Here’s what he said in an interview with VladTV.

“If Larry Bird played in this era I think he’d be in Europe. So, I’m just letting you know, man. I’m just saying, he would be somewhere over there. His game was fit for Boston at that time in the 80s and stuff like that. In today’s world, oh hell nah. There’s no way. I’m not downplaying him cause he’s a great player, at that time, just like I was. But I’m saying nah, there’s no way. No way”, Rodman said.

The former player then used Jokic to make a comparison: “I think the kid from Denver is way better than him. He’s slow as hell, but that guy has a game. He’s better than Larry Bird. Compare him to Larry Bird, I think people would pick him”.