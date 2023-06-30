Led by an inspired Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat defied the odds this year by making the NBA Finals. Their impressive playoff run increased their roster’s stock, with the Los Angeles Lakers stealing one of their players to help LeBron James next season.

Erik Spoelstra built a competitive team without making marquee free agent signings nor blockbuster trades, but by developing undrafted or overlooked talent. Unfortunately, now they’re paying the price of being unable to match other teams’ offers.

While Miami wants to continue being a contender, it has little wiggle room when it comes to the salary cap rules. With the free agency already underway, the Lakers are taking away one of their best players in the playoffs.

Gabe Vincent reportedly leaves Heat for Lakers

According to NBA Insider Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers have reached an agreement to sign free agent guard Gabe Vincent on a three-year, $33 million deal. The 27-year-old made a name for himself this season after going undrafted in 2018.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports the Heat wanted him to stay, but couldn’t offer more than $24 million. Vincent found in South Florida the perfect place to prove his worth, but now he’s seizing the opportunity to land a bigger contract. Besides, he’ll get to play next to LeBron.