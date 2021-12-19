Chicago Bulls faces Los Angeles Lakers at home today, December 19 at the United Center, Chicago; for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, and how to watch it live in the US.

Chicago Bulls, one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, face the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2021/22 NBA regular season at the United Center. Here you can check out the game preview, information, predictions, and how to watch it live in the US. This game will be broadcast in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

The Chicago Bulls are looking to increase their win / loss record and maintain second place in the Eastern Conference. They are coming off two consecutive losses to the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers. With this game they intend to recover from those two setbacks and try to preserve the second position of the Conference.

On the side of the Lakers, little margin of error for the team of Russell Westbrook and LeBron James, who today are in the 6th location of their conference, the last place that grants a ticket to the playoffs directly, without having to play the revalidations. They, too, are just one win away from beating the Clippers for 4th place.

Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: United Center, Chicago, Illinois.

Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

The game between the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers today, December 19 at the United Center will be the second they play this season. The first was on November 16 with a 121-103 victory for the Illinois team. On that occasion, Demar DeRozan had a very outstanding match in which he scored 38 points.

In this match, both teams are looking to stay in their respective positions in the Conferences and go in search of advancing positions to fight at the top. Both teams are coming off losses, in the case of the Bulls against the Heat and Cavs, while the Lakers were defeated by the Timberwolves, so they both arrive in need of a victory.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between the second team in the East, the Chicago Bulls, and Los Angeles Lakers, to be played tonight, December 19, at the United Center, Chicago, Illinois, will be broadcast on FuboTV in the United States. Other options: NBC Sports Chicago, Spectrum SportsNet.

Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers: predictions

Understandably, the oddsmakers believe that the Chicago Bulls will win this game. Right now, they're favored by 5.5 points, while the game total is set at 215 points.

FanDuel Handicap Bulls -5.5 Total o/u 215

