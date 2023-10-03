The Golden State Warriors already had a first-ballot Hall of Famer at the point guard position in Stephen Curry, so adding another one like Chris Paul seemed like overkill.

At first glance, it seemed like the obvious — and perhaps even only — way to make this work was to have Chris Paul come off the bench to lead the second unit.

And even though he didn’t seem so high on that idea at first, it seems like that has changed now. With the NBA season right around the corner, CP3 hinted at coming off the bench.

Chris Paul Hints At Coming Off The Bench For The Warriors

“I actually got the opportunity in ‘08 to come off the bench for the Olympic team. Anybody who knows me knows I’m all about winning. Whatever I can do to help our team win,” Paul said.

That’s actually better for him. He’s struggled with injuries in the playoffs for most of his career, and managing his minutes carefully will allow him to be healthy when it matters the most.

Also, not starting doesn’t mean he won’t be on the court to close the game. He’s an elite playmaker and smart player, and he’ll find a way to contribute to the best of his capacities.