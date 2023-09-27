The Golden State Warriorshave some things to figure out ahead of the upcoming NBA season. And while this one might seem obvious, one of those is their starting lineup, now that Chris Paul has arrived.

Paul didn’t seem too keen on the idea of being brought off the bench. He’s always been a starter, and as a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, it’s easy to understand his frustration.

But the Warriors already had a starting lineup and a starting point guard in Stephen Curry, so adding Paul to that mix would likely send Kevon Looney to the bench. Should that happen, the Warriors could make bizarre NBA history.

Warriors Could Have The Shortest Starting Lineup In Over 50 Years

“Kendra Andrews of ESPN noted a starting group of Paul, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green would give the Warriors the first starting lineup of players 6’7″ or shorter since the 1970s Baltimore Bullets,” wrote Bleacher Report’s Tyler Conway.

Coach Kerr recently said that he has ‘six starters’ but he can obviously start five players; that’s it. Truth be told, it would make way more sense to have Chris Paul running the second unit.

Of course, that doesn’t mean he couldn’t — and likely shouldn’t — be in the closing lineup. But from that, to give up that much size instead of staggering his minutes doesn’t make a lot of sense.