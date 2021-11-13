Cleveland Cavaliers play against Boston Celtics for a Eastern Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics are ready to play in a Eastern Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, on November 13, 2021 at 8:00 PM (ET). Stop them at home. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

The Cavaliers lost their most recent game to the Washington Wizars 94-97 at home, that was the first game in a four-game series to start at home. Before that loss, the Cavaliers won against Hornets, Blazers, Raptors and Knicks to seal the second winning streak of the season.

It looks like the Boston Celtics are back with three wins and a single loss in the last four games. The most recent game was a home win against the Raptors 104-88, they dominated the game early on and the defense was good at home compared to the previous home game which was a loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

After starting the season with two straight losses the Cavaliers found a way to bounce back and win three straight games against the Hawks 101-95, the Nuggets 99-87 and the Los Angeles Clippers 92-79. The team has a positive record with 7-5 in the fifth spot of the Eastern Conference. Cleveland Cavaliers are scoring an average of 105 points per game, the defense allows up to 104.2 points per game.

Boston Celtics have a negative record at 5-6 overall, but they are making an effort to break out of the negative record gap. After the second losing streak of the season the Celtics won two consecutive games on the road against the Orlando Magic 92-79 and the Miami Heat 95-78. That good streak ended in a loss on the road to the Mavericks 104-107. Boston Celtics are scoring an average of 108.4 points per game, defense allowing 108.2 points.

The Celtics have two leaders scoring over twenty points, Jaylen Brown with 25.6 PPG and Jayson Tatum with 23.5 PPG. But Dennis Schröder is leading the Celtics bench with 14.5 PPG and 39.3% FG. On the other hand, the Cavaliers have three players on the injury list, Kevin Love and Markkanen infected with Covid-19, and Collin Sexton will not play most of the season due to a knee injury.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

This game of the Eastern Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: Predictions And Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers are underdogs at home with +2.5 points at FanDuel, they are 2-2 at home and this will be the first of two consecutive games against the visitors. Boston Celtics are favorites with -2.5 points to cover. The totals are fixed at 202.5 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: Cleveland Cavaliers +2.5.



FanDuel Cleveland Cavaliers +2.5 Totals 202.5 Boston Celtics -2.5

* Odds via FanDuel.