Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz will face at American Airlines Center for Game 5 of the First Round in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game in the United States.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 in the US

Dallas Mavericks will have a new chance take the lead against Utah Jazz at American Airlines Center for Game 5 of the 2022 NBA First Round Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on Sling TV (50% off your first month).

Utah Jazz made an astonishing comeback last Saturday in Salt Lake City. Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert made a tremendous alley-oop with 11 seconds on the clock and tied the series. Mitchell registered 23 points and 7 assits, alongside Gobert who registered 17 points and 15 rebounds.

On the other hand, Luka Doncic made his first appearence in these playoff series. The Mavericks' star registered 30 points with 10 rebounds and 4 assits, alongside Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith and Dwight Powell whom registered double-digit points, but it wasn't enough for a 100-99 loss for Dallas Mavericks. Game 5 of this NBA Playoffs game series will return to the American Airlines Center.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz: Match Information

Date: Monday, April 25, 2022.

Time: 9:30 PM (ET)

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Live Stream: Sling TV (50% off your first month)