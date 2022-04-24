Dallas Mavericks will have a new chance take the lead against Utah Jazz at American Airlines Center for Game 5 of the 2022 NBA First Round Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on Sling TV (50% off your first month).
Utah Jazz made an astonishing comeback last Saturday in Salt Lake City. Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert made a tremendous alley-oop with 11 seconds on the clock and tied the series. Mitchell registered 23 points and 7 assits, alongside Gobert who registered 17 points and 15 rebounds.
On the other hand, Luka Doncic made his first appearence in these playoff series. The Mavericks' star registered 30 points with 10 rebounds and 4 assits, alongside Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith and Dwight Powell whom registered double-digit points, but it wasn't enough for a 100-99 loss for Dallas Mavericks. Game 5 of this NBA Playoffs game series will return to the American Airlines Center.
Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz: Match Information
Date: Monday, April 25, 2022.
Time: 9:30 PM (ET)
Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz: Time by states in the US
ET: 9:30 PM
CT: 8:30 PM
MT: 7:30 PM
PT: 6:30 PM
Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz: Storylines
As the series are tied 2-2 it is neccesary at least a Game 6 which will be held at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.
Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz: How to watch in the US
The 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 between Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz to be played on Monday April 25, 2022 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas will be broadcast on TNT in the United States. This NBA Playoffs game series is tied 2-2.
Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz: Prediction and Odds
Jazz tied the series last Saturday. Mavericks will have to push harder in Dallas if they want take the lead in Game 5. According to BetMGM, the favorites are Dallas Mavericks with -149 odds, while Utah Jazz have +125 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 212.5 points for Game 5 of this First Round playoff series.
