For the first time since he entered the NBA, it feels like Damian Lillard could actually leave the Portland Trail Blazers. Even the most loyal guy in the league has a limit.

Lillard has struggled to lead the team to the postseason recently, which is far from a surprise. Simply put, they just don’t have the kind of personnel to get over the hump.

Now, according to Chris Haynes, Lillard has reportedly given the Blazers an ultimatum. He doesn’t want to leave, but he will unless they put together a championship-caliber team right now.

Damian Lillard Wants To Compete For A Ring Now

“Dame has made it clear that he wants to compete for a championship, and he wants to continue, and he wants a roster that can get him there,” Haynes said on the #thisleague UNCUT podcast.

“He wants that now; he does not want to wait, he does not want to go through a rebuild, doesn’t want to continue to play with younger guys to help them grow and get to that point he wants to win,” added Haynes.

So, expect the Blazers to be quite aggressive in their pursuit of more talent ahead of the NBA Draft, and don’t be shocked to see them parting ways with the third-overall pick to land another star to pair with Dame.