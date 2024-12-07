Damian Lillard, who formerly played for the Portland Trail Blazers, has earned respect and admiration not only for his talent on the court but also for his clutch moments, like those when the clock hits the famous “Dame Time“.

What truly sets the player apart, however, is his multifaceted approach. In addition to his NBA contracts, he has diversified his income with investments, amassing a substantial fortune, bolstered by his hefty salary as well.

With his recent trade to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2023, he continues to write his legacy, not only as an elite athlete but also as a successful businessman building his empire beyond sports. Check out his net worth…

What is Damian Lillard’s net worth?

Damian Lillard, the star point guard traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, has a net worth of $100 million as of November 2024, bolstered by his current salary of $60 million, according to sources like Marca and Celebrity Net Worth.

Damian Lillard 0 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at United Center on March 1, 2024. (Source: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire)

He has earned close to $450 million solely from NBA salaries, highlighted by a historic contract with the Blazers: a two-year extension worth $122 million, making him the first player to exceed an average annual salary of $60 million.

He was traded to the Bucks in a three-team deal during the 2023 offseason, one of the most significant transactions of the year. His contract is based on his previous agreement, which included a player option for the 2024-25 season.

This option ensures him a substantial amount of money, and his move to Milwaukee not only marks a team change but also an opportunity to strengthen his NBA legacy by joining figures like Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In addition to his earnings on the court, he has diversified his wealth through smart investments. He owns a Toyota dealership in Oregon and has ventured into tech startups and real estate.

He has also achieved success as a musician under the name Dame D.O.L.L.A., expanding his influence beyond sports. He is a prominent figure in the business world and an example of how to combine talent with entrepreneurial vision.

Damian Lillard’s philanthropy

Damian is deeply committed to philanthropy, supporting educational and community programs through initiatives like the RESPECT program, which aims to foster respect and inclusion in school communities.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) during an NBA, Basketball Herren, USA basketball game against the LA Clippers on March 10, 2024. (Source: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire)

This project, launched in 2013 in collaboration with the Portland Trail Blazers and Les Schwab Tire Centers, is an anti-bullying campaign encouraging individuals to value and stand up for the rights of others.

Through media announcements, school activities and community events, the program promotes active commitment from students and citizens to demonstrate respect in their daily lives.

Participants sign a Respect Manifesto, and he visits schools to engage with students and recognize those leading respectful initiatives. Also, it extends to special events, such as supporting the Special Olympics, where Lillard has been an ambassador since he was 17.

Damian Lillard’s career earnings

Milwaukee Bucks

2026-27 | $63.2 million

2025-26 | $58.5 million

2024-25 | $48.8 million

2023-24 | $45.6 million

Portland Trail Blazers

2022-23 | $42.5 illion

2021-22 | $39.3 million

2020-21 | $31.6 million

2019 | $27.9 million

2018-19 | $28 million

2017-18 | $26.2 million

2016-17 | $24.3 million

2015-16 | $4.2 million

2014-15 | $3.3 million

2013-14 | $3.2 million

2012-13 | $3.1 million

Damian Lillard’s endorsements

Damian Lillard, in addition to being a star on the court, has built an empire off of it thanks to his charisma, talent and business vision. In 2024, his sponsorship deals represent a significant portion of his income.

Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks poses for portraits during media day on October 02, 2023. (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

His most notable relationship is with Adidas, with whom he has developed his exclusive sneaker line “Dame”, which combines technological innovation and style, earning the loyalty of fans and consumers.

His 10-year contract with Adidas, valued at $100 million, and other advertising deals with brands like Spalding and Biofreeze generate him approximately $10 million annually, as Celebrity Net Worth and Clutch Points reported.

Lillard also collaborates with companies like Hulu, where he has starred in campaigns focused on sports and live TV services, and Gatorade, a partnership that reinforces his image as a high-performance athlete.

These brands have chosen him not only for his excellence in basketball but also for his authenticity and the unique connection he establishes with his audience. His impact extends beyond sports and into music as well.