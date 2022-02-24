Even though they've been Western Conference rivals for years now, Damian Lillard has nothing but the utmost respect for Stephen Curry. Check out what he said about the former MVP.

There's just something about sports that often makes fans debate and rank who the best player is. And over the past couple of years, Stephen Curry has earned praise for being the best point guard in the NBA.

You may or may not like Curry's game or state that he's not a traditional point guard and you'd be right. Then gain, not even the biggest Curry hater could argue that he's one of the top 3 PGs in the league at worst.

If you don't take our word for it, just ask Damian Lillard; who recently raved about the Golden State Warriors star and went as far as to say that he's the only point guard he'd take a back seat to.

Damian Lillard Says Stephen Curry Is The Only Player He'd Take A Back Seat To

"At my position, Steph is the one person that I can accept coming behind,” the Blazers star said at the Draymond Green Show. “Steph came from a mid-major. Steph went through injuries. Steph's teams struggled. Steph is a two-time MVP, three-time champion. I respect Steph. I take nothing away from Steph. I respect it 1000 percent. But after that, I can’t take a back seat.”

Lillard Said He And Curry Have Changed The Game

This isn't the first time that Lillard has praised his colleague. Not so long ago, he opened up on how rangeless sharpshooters like them have changed the game of basketball, for better or worst:

“The game has really changed, starting with guys like Steph and myself,” Lillard told the Associated Press a couple of months ago. “The three-point shooters in the history of the game that we talk about—the Larry Birds, the Mark Prices, Reggie Miller—you look at the numbers and it was three three-pointers attempted per game, two-and-a-half threes attempted per game.”

At the end of the day, everybody's entitled to his opinion and may have some preference for a given player, and that's ok. But if I were you, I'd listen to those who have to guard Curry multiple times a year before calling him overrated.