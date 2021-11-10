Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was clearly frustrated after his loss to the Los Angeles Clippers and called out the NBA referees over their 'unacceptable' officiating.

Damian Lillard is one of the fiercest competitors in the NBA. He's been the leader of the Portland Trail Blazers since entering the league, single-handedly taking them to the playoffs regarding of his supporting cast.

But the Blazers are struggling mightily since Chauncey Billups took over and frustration continues to grow for the Weber State product, who's also having a very slow start to the campaign.

Lillard's anger was notorious following his team's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers as, on top of how his team played, the referees left a lot to be desired with several no-calls down the stretch. That's why he didn't hesitate to call them out during his press conference.

Damian Lillard Calls Out NBA 'Unacceptable' Referees

"I feel like the way the game is being officiated is unacceptable," Lillard said. "I don’t wanna go too deep into it so they make a big deal out of it, but the explanations, the shit that’s getting missed. I mean, come on. I felt like coming in the rule change wouldn’t affect me because I don’t do the trick the referees, I don’t do the trick plays. It’s just unacceptable, man.”

"Then the explanations and remarks when you’re telling ’em, it’s just like…I don’t even have nothing else to say about it," he added.

Lillard is most likely going to be fined for his comments on the officials but someone had to say something at some point. For the most part, even without the new rules, they've been pretty awful for quite some time now.

The Blazers are now just 5-6 for the season and they've struggled to find consistency on both ends of the floor. And, while he's reaffirmed his commitment to the city and the franchise, some fear that Lillard could demand a trade at some point in the season if they don't straigthen the course.