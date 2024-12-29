The Golden State Warriors regained some momentum with a crucial victory over the Phoenix Suns, led by an exceptional performance from Stephen Curry. As the year winds down, fans are enjoying a brief sense of relief. However, much of their attention remains on the team’s latest addition, Dennis Schroder, as he works to adapt to the Warriors’ system.

The former Brooklyn Nets guard joined the team a few weeks ago, but his first six games have been a challenge as he strives to make a positive impact on both the team and its fanbase. Following the win against the Suns, Schroder reflected on a rare bright spot—his fifth three-pointer since arriving in San Francisco.

“It felt good, for sure, to knock down a three. It’s been a rough couple of games,” Schroder admitted to reporters. The German point guard is putting in the effort to fit into Steve Kerr’s game plan, but his recent performances have shown inconsistency as he adjusts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Against the Suns, Schroder delivered his best performance with the Warriors to date, though it was far from dominant. He recorded 11 points, shooting 4-of-13 from the field, 1-of-7 from beyond the arc, and a perfect 2-of-2 at the free-throw line. Despite the modest stats, his clutch three-pointer in the final quarter helped seal the victory—a crucial contribution when the Warriors needed it most.

Dennis Schroder at the 2024 Science City Jena vs Basketball Löwen Braunschweig game in the Sparkassen Arena.

Advertisement

Schroder’s recent stints debuting in NBA franchises

Dennis Schroder has had a whirlwind journey in the NBA, playing for eight teams over his career. In the last two years alone, he has suited up for three different franchises. He started the 2023-2024 regular season with the Toronto Raptors before joining the Brooklyn Nets. By the end of the year, he found himself wearing a Golden State Warriors jersey.

Advertisement

see also Steve Kerr opens up about Dennis Schroder's slow start with the Warriors

Schröder made an immediate impact during his six games with the Raptors, averaging 15.6 points per game. His shooting splits included 5.5 field goals made out of 12.3 attempts, 2.3 three-pointers on 4.6 attempts, and 2.3 free throws on 3 attempts. Additionally, he contributed 17 total rebounds and dished out 56 assists during that stretch, showcasing his ability to lead the offense.

Advertisement

His transition to the Brooklyn Nets was less dynamic but still serviceable. In his first six games with the team, Schröder averaged 9.8 points per game, shooting 3.8 of 10.6 from the field and 1.6 of 4.1 from beyond the arc. He added 16 rebounds and 25 assists in those games, though his overall impact was less pronounced compared to his time in Toronto.

Schroder’s last match in 2024

As the curtain falls on 2024, the Golden State Warriors are gearing up for their final game of the calendar year. Positioned at 10th in the Western Conference standings, the team is determined to climb the ranks with a decisive finish to December. Their upcoming clash against the Cleveland Cavaliers presents a pivotal opportunity to build momentum and shape the narrative for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement