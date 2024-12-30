NHL News: Chicago star Connor Bedard makes big admission about upcoming Winter Classic

It’s been a long season for the Chicago Blackhawks, and they haven’t reached the halfway mark yet. The Hawks are stuck in the NHL‘s basement and don’t seem to be moving anywhere. However, fans in Windy City can look forward to the team’s upcoming game: the Winter Classic showdown against rivals, St. Louis Blues. Chicago’s franchise player, Connor Bedard is anxious for this matchup, as well.

Bedard is Chicago’s leader. Regardless of whether his production has taken a toll or he hasn’t found a consistent linemate. When it’s go time, there is no other player the Blackhawks would rather have the puck in his stick.

Interim coach Anders Sorensen understands just how crucial Bedard is to the team’s success, even though success has been elusive for the Blackhawks in recent years. On New Year’s Eve, they’ll face a significant opportunity to shift momentum. While it may not change much for this season, it could serve as a cornerstone for building a stronger future in the Windy City.

The Blackhawks are optimistic, and hopeful to deliver a big win to the home fans at Wrigley Field when they take on the Blues in Chicago’s seventh outdoor appearance in franchise history. No other organization has played as many, though this will be Bedard’s first.

Chicago Blackhawks interim coach Anders Sorensen speaks with center Connor Bedard in the bench during an NHL game.

“We’re all talking about it a bit,” Connor Bedard stated, via NHL.com “Just thinking about the game and just going in, looking around and seeing what it’s going to be like, we’re excited for that.”

Sorensen speaks on Bedard’s last outing

The Blackhawks drag a four-game losing streak, and those losses weren’t particularly close games. After a 5-1 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Stars, Sorensen sent the 19-year-old star in Chicago a strong message, despite his -4 plus/minus statline. Bedard scored the Hawks’ lone goal, before being on the ice for all five of the Stars’ tallies.

“I think there’s lots to go into the game, but I think offensively he’s doing some good things,” Anders Sorensen said of Bedard, via NHL.com. “Today, obviously, he was on for a bunch against, but some of them weren’t necessarily on him. Offensively, he’s playing well. He’s creating a lot. Try to get him on the ice in those situations, get him the puck a lot.”

Could Toews return to Chicago?

Franchise legend and three-time Stanley Cup champion Jonathan Toews recently opened up about his inspiring health journey. Along with sharing remarkable details about his alternative medicine routine, the former captain addressed the possibility of making a return to the NHL.

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) during an NHL game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues, on February 25, 2020, at Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO.

Toews retired in 2023, just before Connor Bedard’s debut in Chicago. Since then, fans have often wondered how the two could have wreaked havoc on the ice together. However, that dream may inch closer to reality following Toews’ recent comments.

“There’s a part of me that really doesn’t feel like my career is over yet,” Toews stated during an interview with GQ. “And who knows what this next part of the journey looks like, as far as getting back on the ice and trying to make a return to the NHL. I think there’s a big part of me that really wants to give it my all, to get back on the ice and see where it takes me.”

Blackhawks must put aside ghosts of the past

Chicago will play its seventh outdoor game on Dec. 31 against St. Louis, however, their track record when playing outside in the elements is underwhelming. The Blackhawks hold a 1-5-0 record when playing under the open sky.