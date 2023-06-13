The Denver Nuggets finished the job. They took care of business and held on to beat the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals to win its very first championship in franchise history.

Mike Malone’s team was the most consistent throughout the whole campaign. It was only right they were crowned in the NBA Finals after such a remarkable season.

But more than that, it seems like they were also destined for it. In fact, an IG post by Nikola Jokic’s agent seems to prove that the Serbian big man was always meant to do this.

Jokic’s Agent Shares Incredible Pic From His Past

(Transcript via Miško Ražnatović)

“Short story about destiny! This is Nikola Jokic, double NBA MVP, at about five years of age in his hometown of Sombor, Serbia. Back in 2000, when this photo was taken, he is wearing a Nuggets sweatshirt – not because he loved basketball or even knew about the Nuggets – but because he got it as a present. Chances of a kid from a small Serbian town having a sweatshirt from a lesser-known American team back in 2000 were minimal (unless we’re talking about famous clubs such as Lakers or Bulls).

Chances of anyone knowing about the Nuggets in a small Serbian town were next to nothing. But chances of that same kid growing up to play basketball and achieve his career high, win two MVP titles, and sign a historic agreement with the same club whose sweatshirt he wore at age five, were – zero.

It is true that winners create their own fate, make the impossible possible and write the pages of history through exceptional dedication, hard work, sacrifice, confidence, and willingness to do more than others. But sometimes, a little destiny plays a big role in the overall outcome.”

Well, that’s just another crazy coincidence. Who knew that young man would go on to be the greatest player in franchise history and arguably a top-10 big man of all time?