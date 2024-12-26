The Texas Longhorns are having a season for the ages. Ahead of the CFP quartefinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the Arizona State Sun Devils, a star teammate of Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning was awarded a prestigious award in college football.

Texas has built a talented roster, showcasing the firepower on its program on every outing. Even when the Longhorns aren’t playing, teams in the NCAA are reminded of this fact.

While Ewers and Manning may attract most of the spotlights in Austin, they are surrounded by top talents in the nation. Prior to the Longhorns clash with the Sun Devils, a teammate of the star quarterbacks has received a high distinction for freshmans in the league.

While many believe Longhorns edge rusher Colin Simmons was snubbed of the SEC Freshman of the Year award (won by as South Carolina Gamecocks QB LaNorris Sellers), he has instead received another major distinction. Simmons was named the 2024 Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year.

Colin Simmons 11 of the Texas Longhorns in action vs the Clemson Tigers in the first round of the playoffs at DKR-Memorial Stadium.

Though Arch Manning is the most famous freshman in the Texas program and could have easily been in the conversation for the award had he played more games, Simmons has put on a dominant season during his first year at The Forty Acres.

Simmons registers 39 total tackles, eight sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception. The freshman edge rusher thrives in the most critical moments, registering his lone interception during the Longhorns‘ first round matchup with the Clemson Tigers. Moreover, Simmons tallied six of his eight sacks against SEC rivals.

Past winners of the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award

Though the award is relatively new (it was first awarded in 2018), its resume is impressive as some very big names have hoisted it. Clemson Tigers iconic quarterback Trevor Lawrence was the first to win the award for his 2018 season. Since Lawrence, North Carolina’s Drake Maye has been the only QB to win it for his freshman campaign in 2022.

Full list of winners:

2018: Trevor Lawrence , Clemson Tigers QB

, Clemson Tigers QB 2019: Kenneth Gainwell , Memphis Tigers RB

, Memphis Tigers RB 2020: Will Anderson Jr , Alabama Crimson Tide EDGE

, Alabama Crimson Tide EDGE 2021: Brock Bowers , Georgia Bulldogs TE

, Georgia Bulldogs TE 2022: Drake Maye , North Carolina Tar Heels QB

, North Carolina Tar Heels QB 2023: Caleb Downs , Alabama Crimson Tide S

, Alabama Crimson Tide S 2024: Colin Simmons, Texas Longhorns EDGE

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns arrives prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Simmons is named to the SEC’s All-Freshman Team

Simmons was the only player of the burnt orange to be named to the SEC’s All-Freshman Team for the 2024 season. Needless to say, Simmons became the first ever Longhorns player to make this team, since this was Texas’ first season in the Southeastern Conference.