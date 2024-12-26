Christmas always brings something special to the NBA. Fans don their finest outfits, with many dressing up as Santa Claus or The Grinch, to witness the world’s best basketball players in action. This year was no different. On Wednesday, with concerns over declining viewership lingering, fans were reminded of the league’s magic when former NBA champion Magic Johnson shared an inspiring message following the highly anticipated game between the Lakers and Warriors.

The Christmas Day matchups sparked excitement among fans, with standout performances from stars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards, and Stephen Curry. However, the game that truly stole the spotlight was the Lakers versus the Warriors.

It wasn’t just because LeBron James and Stephen Curry faced off for the first time in eight months, but also because of the way they elevated the game on one of the NBA’s most celebrated days. Their stellar performances set the stage for an unforgettable spectacle, prompting Magic Johnson to share his thoughts on social media.

“Laker Nation, what a game!! Austin Reaves with the last-second layup to win the game, finishing with a triple-double🔥 LeBron was superb tonight as well with a 31-point, 10-assist performance, and so was Golden State’s superstar Steph Curry, finishing with 38 points! NBA on Christmas Day has definitely been worth the watch!“ Johnson posted on X.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.

Other Christmas Day messages following Johnson’s

Kevin Durant, who also took the court on Christmas Day in the game between the Suns and the Nuggets, shared his thoughts with the media post-game. The star forward expressed gratitude for playing alongside legends like LeBron James and Stephen Curry while also highlighting the league’s diverse talent pool.

“It’s not just [me, Steph, and LeBron]; you see Jokic tonight. You see a Hall of Famer, an icon in Russ tonight. … It was an amazing day for basketball. I’m grateful I was able to play,” Durant said, reflecting on a festive fixture that left fans with unforgettable moments.

James and Curry’s performance on Christmas Day

LeBron James continues to exemplify consistency and dominance in the NBA, further cementing his legacy as one of the league’s all-time greats. Over his last five outings, James has been nothing short of exceptional, highlighted by a stellar performance where he recorded 31 points, 10 assists, and 4 rebounds. This display, just one point shy of his highest scoring effort during this stretch, underscores his critical role in any discussion of basketball greatness.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry delivered a spectacular performance worthy of holiday headlines. In a return to his elite shooting form, Curry erupted for 38 points, including an impressive 8-of-15 from three-point range. After enduring a brief slump from beyond the arc in his previous three games, Curry decisively silenced any doubts with a 14-of-24 showing from the field. His heroics kept the Warriors within striking distance in a fiercely contested matchup against the Lakers.

