Lamar Jackson has just made history. The quarterback surpassed Michael Vick’s longstanding rushing record, and the Baltimore Ravens star has shared his thoughts on the achievement.

In 2018, the Ravens welcomed a new quarterback to their roster. With the 32nd overall pick, the AFC North club acquired Lamar Jackson, though doubts surrounded the former Louisville standout.

Many scouts believed Jackson’s skills were better suited for a running back or wide receiver. However, he has steadily improved his passing abilities and is now an almost unstoppable dual threat on the field.

Lamar Jackson opens up on breaking Michael Vick’s rushing record

During the 2018 NFL Draft, the Ravens were rumored to be targeting a quarterback. Initially, the team used their 25th overall pick to select tight end Hayden Hurst, leading many to believe they’d wait until later rounds to address the quarterback position.

However, the Ravens shocked the league by trading with the Philadelphia Eagles for the 32nd overall pick on Day 1. With it, they drafted Lamar Jackson, a quarterback whose elite rushing skills were widely considered superior to his passing abilities.

The early years of Jackson’s career were challenging. Critics continued to focus on his rushing over his passing. But over time, Jackson has refined his throwing skills, transforming himself into a lethal dual-threat quarterback.

In Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season, Lamar Jackson etched his name into the record books. Against the Texans, Jackson reached 6,110 career rushing yards—one more than Michael Vick’s previous record—making him the all-time leading quarterback rusher.

Michael Vick’s rushing record was surpassed by Lamar Jackson in the 2024 NFL season

“It feels unreal, to be honest with you,” Jackson said, via a transcript from the team. “I just give God all the glory. I’m grateful, man, because that’s a record that’s been held for a long time with Michael Vick, one of my favorite players. That’s just dope.”

How many games did it take Lamar Jackson to break the record?

Lamar Jackson’s 2024 numbers are nothing short of remarkable. He has completed 300 passes for 3,955 yards, 39 touchdowns, and only four interceptions. On the ground, he has racked up 851 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Jackson needed only 102 games to surpass Michael Vick’s 6,109 rushing yards—a mark Vick achieved in 143 games. With years ahead in his career, Jackson’s record is poised to grow even further.

