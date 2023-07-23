Over the past decade, Stephen Curry and LeBron James have stood out as the best players in the NBA. Their unforgettable matchups are a significant part of the best basketball history, which also includes the Western Conference semifinals this year with the Los Angeles Lakers eliminating the Golden State Warriors.

Curry and LeBron have been at the forefront of NBA excellence for years. Their on-court matchups have been nothing short of epic, captivating fans around the world. The totally different yet captivating styles they have made this pairing an even more exciting one to watch for fans of every team.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the rivalry is the four consecutive NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015 to 2018. Despite Curry winning three times to LeBron’s one, this extended competition showcased the true greatness of both players and their respective teams.

Stephen Curry Reflects on ‘Complex’ Rivalry with LeBron James

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Curry shared insights into his relationship with LeBron, emphasizing the respect and admiration they have for each other as competitors. Despite fierce competition on the court, Curry revealed that there is a mutual appreciation for each other’s skills and contributions to the game.

“It’s complex because you go from me playing in the NCAA tournament. Him coming to watch to me coming in as a young rookie in the league and him giving me advice on how to you know get through some of the early struggles that I was going to go through as a player. The four finals appearances in a row playing against each other to even last year playing in the playoffs again. He’s a great dude, a great friend, a great competitor. It’s amazing going back to where it all started”, Curry said when asked about his rivalry with LeBron.

Curry also addressed the past meaningful encounters with the James-led Cavaliers. “The rivalry is underrated in the sense of it’s going to be really hard to find two teams going four years in a row in the finals just way the NBA landscape is going, so that’ll go down in history as four amazing years”.