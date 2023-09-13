It’s not a secret that Chris Paul and the Golden State Warriors never got along. In fact, Draymond Green had — literally — said that he hated him and that he constantly pushed the debate between him and Stephen Curry as the best point guard in the league.

But that’s just how things go in this business. Paul has now joined the Warriors, so Green and himself have no choice but to bury the hatchet and try to coexist in the best way possible.

Both parties have seemed willing and even eager to do that. However, as honest as he is, the four-time NBA champion, recently revealed that on a scale of 1-10, he actually hated Paul 11.

Draymond Green Really Hated Chris Paul

“Eleven! I hated him. Eleven! But I think that’s also a sign of respect,” Green told Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. “Talking on both ends of the floor, working the referees, working our coach, and working players in the middle of every tussle. Battling. Elbowing. Nasty.”

“Of course, you’re going to hate him [as an opponent]. And if you don’t, guess what? You’ll lose to him. We’ve seen a bunch of guys lose to him as well,” Green added.

Paul gives the Warriors a pesky competitor and one of the most intelligent playmakers this game has ever seen. Perhaps Green hated him because they’re just so similar.