The Golden State Warriors made one of the most mind-blowing trades in recent NBA history. Acquiring Chris Paul was surprising for many reasons, including his feud with several players.

But that could be just water under the bridge now. He seems happy to be in the Bay area, and his current teammates have embraced him as well, as least for the time being.

Still, that experiment may not be in the Dubs’ best interest. So, if that fails, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report believes they could pursue Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam.

NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Trade Chris Paul To Get Pascal Siakam

(via Bleacher Report)

The Trade: Paul, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and a 2026 first-round pick (top-seven protected) to the Toronto Raptors for Pascal Siakam and Christian Koloko

“The outgoing package includes a potential reserve guard (Paul), a swingman who’s yet to average 21 minutes (Kuminga), an unproven rookie (Podziemski) and a future draft pick.

The incoming package, on the other hand, features a two-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA honoree in Siakam, who would immediately check off a ton of boxes.

The 29-year-old could be Curry’s scoring co-star, a secondary creator, a pick-and-roll screener, a rebounder, a versatile defender and a transition attacker.”

Then again, this will only happen if Paul isn’t the player the Warriors need him to be or if they realize he wasn’t a good fit to begin with. For now, it seems like they’ll give it a shot.