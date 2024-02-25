The Milwaukee Bucks made a rather unorthodox decision this season. Despite being No. 2 in the Eastern Conference, they parted ways with first-year coach Adrian Griffin, as things just weren’t working out.

Nonetheless, it hasn’t gotten a lot much better under Doc Rivers. Of course, taking the reins of a team mid-season isn’t easy, even if the said team has Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard leading the way.

Even so, Rivers recently seemed to throw his players under the bus, which has been a usual practice during his time as an NBA coach. That’s why J.J. Redick, who used to play for him, called him out and urged him to be accountable for a change.

Draymond Green Sides With J.J. Redick.

Unsurprisingly, Doc’s son Austin Rivers and Patrick Beverley didn’t care for those comments. Draymond Green, however, thinks Redick was right on cue with his criticism and even doubled down on it:

“I agree with JJ, ” said Draymond said. “Every interview, it’s another excuse. You knew what you were getting yourself into because you were actually brought in to fix those very things. I totally understand where JJ was coming from. Pat Bev understood where JJ was coming from, and Austin Rivers understood where JJ was coming from– they never attacked what JJ said; they only attacked his playing career.”

At the end of the day, Doc Rivers is an NBA champion as a coach, so he deserves some respect. Then again, it’s also a fact that he’s blown more playoff series leads than anybody else, and he hasn’t made it to the NBA Finals in almost 15 years now.

Rivers has a long-withstanding history of calling out his players after every shortcoming, and this might as well be the end of the line for him if he doesn’t get the job done.