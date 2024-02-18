The Milwaukee Bucks had the second-best record in the Eastern Conference when they fired Adrian Griffin. The organization and players reportedly had doubts about his ability to lead them to the mountaintop.

That was fair, as their record seemed flukey, especially when they had to face winning teams. However, replacing him with Doc Rivers, given his history of postseason meltdowns and his evident limitations as a tactician, was a questionable decision.

The Bucks are now 3-7 with Rivers at the helm, and they don’t look like a legitimate threat, as they have failed to hold onto leads or fight their way back into a game when they’re losing. That’s why Shaquille O’Neal believes Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo aren’t doing their jobs right now.

Shaq Says The Bucks Will Be A First-Round Exit

“The Bucks have to understand because of Giannis and Dame, opponents are going to be playing way above their heads,” Shaq said. “But forget all that, you’re supposed to blow this team out by 30.”

The Hall of Famer big man pointed out the Bucks’ defensive flaws and lack of effort and commitment. With their evident flaws and subpar performances, he also predicted they wouldn’t even make it past the first round of the playoffs:

“They were supposed to come out and smash this team but Chuck [Barkley] said it, they had trouble with the defense, no timely stops, no effort, It’s a championship team on paper but the way they playing right now, they gonna get swept in the first round,” Shaq concluded.

The Bucks’ defense took a major hit without Mike Budenholzer and Jrue Holiday, and their body language seems off. Coach Rivers might not be the kind of coach they needed, but it’s still not too late to straighten the course of the ship.