A few months ago, not many would have predicted the Los Angeles Lakers making the Conference Finals. Yet here we are, with the purple and gold taking on the Denver Nuggets for the Western championship.

However, now it’s time to prove for LeBron James and company, who have plenty of work to do after a Game 1 loss. No matter how fun the ride has been so far, the goal is to keep things going.

Nikola Jokic‘s team is an even bigger challenge for the Lakers, who have to figure out how to upset the No.1 seed in their conference. If Darvin Ham was looking for some ideas, Warriors star Draymond Green may have some advice.

Draymond Green shares advice for Darvin Ham to control Jokic, Nuggets

“If you put Jarred Vanderbilt on Jamal Murray, say, you have even [LeBron James] on [Jokic], and now you switch that pick and roll with [Anthony Davis] at the rim, now you got action,” he said on The Draymond Green Show.

“Now you’re keeping AD at the rim, you’re keeping a body in front of Joker, you’re keeping a body in front of Jamal Murray because they also will kill you in that pocket. … With that defensive coverage, it takes [Jokic’s passing] away. It allows you to better contain Jamal Murray.”

Even if he’s not a coach yet, Green knows a thing or two about the game. After failing to control the former MVP in the first game of the series, the Lakers may want to consider making a defensive adjustment.