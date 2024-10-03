NBA News: Celtics' Jaylen Brown gets real about his relationship with Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics' future in the NBA is bright with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum at the helm.

The Boston Celtics have been revitalized thanks to the leadership of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Brown, who now graces the cover of the 2024 TIME100 Next edition, following in the footsteps of legends like Larry Bird, has been instrumental in this transformation. Together with Tatum, they have formed one of the most lethal duos in the NBA.

Brown was named MVP of the 2024 NBA Finals, leading the Celtics to a championship. During the season, the Celtics posted an impressive 64-18 record in the regular season and 16-3 in the playoffs.

Both Brown and Jayson Tatum are committed to the Celtics through at least 2029. This duo has shown great chemistry and has led the Celtics to two NBA Finals appearances in the last three years.

Their ability to play together and complement each other on the court has been crucial to the Celtics’ success. Brown and Tatum have formed one of the most talented and promising pairings in the NBA in recent years.

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics speaks to the media during Boston Celtics Media Day at The Auerbach Center on September 24, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Jaylen Brown spoke highly of his teammate Tatum. “We have a championship-level relationship,” Brown said in an interview with TIME. “History is going to remember us both for what we accomplished this past season. And I think we have a lot more in store for people.”

Celtics ahead of the new NBA season

With Brown and Tatum as leaders, the Celtics have a promising season ahead. Their commitment to the franchise and their ability to perform at a high level make them fundamental pillars of the team. Celtics fans hope this duo will continue to lead the team to success and leave a lasting mark on NBA history.