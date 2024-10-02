Dak Prescott just lost another star for a blockbuster matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are preparing to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in one of the most anticipated games of the season. However, injuries will be a problem.

On defense, Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence won’t play producing a massive dilemma for Mike Zimmer. It’s important to remember that, just a few weeks ago, the Cowboys couldn’t stop the Saints and Ravens.

Now, there’s another big issue as Dallas will lose a star wide receiver for the matchup with the Steelers and maybe beyond in their Super Bowl race. All this occurs facing a very tough schedule in the NFL.

Who is injured with the Dallas Cowboys?

According to a report from Todd Archer, Brandin Cooks won’t play for the Dallas Cowboys in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The wide receiver is the third star unavailable joining Parsons and Lawrence.

“The Cowboys will be without WR Brandin Cooks for at least this week vs. Pittsburgh and potentially longer after an infection developed in his right knee following a procedure he had after remaining in NY following the win against the Giants, according to multiple sources.”

