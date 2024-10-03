Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Kevin Durant makes something clear about the Suns' championship ambitions

The Phoenix Suns have a clear goal this NBA season, and with star Kevin Durant on the team, their chances of achieving it are even greater.

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns poses for a portrait during media day at Footprint Center on September 30, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.
© Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesKevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns poses for a portrait during media day at Footprint Center on September 30, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

By Alexander Rosquez

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, at 36 years old, continues to demonstrate an exceptional level of play in the NBA. Despite having played more than 1,200 games in his career, Durant maintains the passion and energy that have made him one of the greatest players in history.

The Phoenix Suns acquired Durant last season and have witnessed firsthand the impact he’s had on the team. Durant has been instrumental for the Suns, bringing exceptional leadership, experience, and offensive skills.

Yeah, yeah, it’s always fun getting back into the swing of things,” Durant said. “It’s been a long summer. You kind of miss the guys, you miss your routine a bit. Anxious to see what the new coaching staff is like. It’s an exciting part of the year.”

Advertisement

This season, the Suns have championship aspirations, largely due to having Durant. “You talk about championships, but you really don’t talk about it once the season starts and once the ball gets to bouncing because you want to build your habits every single day. But in the back of your mind, you know what the main goal is for the season,” Durant said.

Kevin Durant #7 and Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States react during the Men’s Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant #7 and Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States react during the Men’s Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Durant: A leader and mentor for the Phoenix Suns

Durant is not only an outstanding player but also a leader and mentor to the team’s younger players. His presence and experience are invaluable to the Suns, who aspire to compete for the championship.

NBA News: Lakers\&#039; Anthony Davis sends clear message about new role assigned by JJ Redick

see also

NBA News: Lakers" Anthony Davis sends clear message about new role assigned by JJ Redick

“There are so many things that are so impressive about Kevin,” Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said. “To see what he’s doing out here in training camp, leading with his effort, leading with his competitiveness. He doesn’t take drills off. First one in line. It’s the kind of stuff you want from your best players. I couldn’t be more impressed with him.”

Advertisement

Durant’s impact on the Suns’ quest for the NBA title

The Suns have the ambition of returning to the NBA Finals and winning the title. With Kevin Durant on the team, their chances of reaching that goal increase significantly.

And you can tell that everybody in this locker room has that main goal,” Durant continued. “We’re just trying to keep growing every day, stack good days, build chemistry with each other and the coaching staff, and go from there.”

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Haaland and other stars suggest Cristiano Ronaldo is Champions League GOAT
Soccer

Haaland and other stars suggest Cristiano Ronaldo is Champions League GOAT

AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic nominated for EA Sports Player of the Month in Serie A
Soccer

AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic nominated for EA Sports Player of the Month in Serie A

NFL News: Lamar Jackson sends clear message to all doubters after Ravens impressive win over Bills
NFL

NFL News: Lamar Jackson sends clear message to all doubters after Ravens impressive win over Bills

NFL News: CJ Stroud, Texans strongly defend Stefon Diggs ahead of his first game vs Josh Allen, Bills
NFL

NFL News: CJ Stroud, Texans strongly defend Stefon Diggs ahead of his first game vs Josh Allen, Bills

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo