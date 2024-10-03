NBA News: Kevin Durant makes something clear about the Suns' championship ambitions

The Phoenix Suns have a clear goal this NBA season, and with star Kevin Durant on the team, their chances of achieving it are even greater.

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, at 36 years old, continues to demonstrate an exceptional level of play in the NBA. Despite having played more than 1,200 games in his career, Durant maintains the passion and energy that have made him one of the greatest players in history.

The Phoenix Suns acquired Durant last season and have witnessed firsthand the impact he’s had on the team. Durant has been instrumental for the Suns, bringing exceptional leadership, experience, and offensive skills.

“Yeah, yeah, it’s always fun getting back into the swing of things,” Durant said. “It’s been a long summer. You kind of miss the guys, you miss your routine a bit. Anxious to see what the new coaching staff is like. It’s an exciting part of the year.”

This season, the Suns have championship aspirations, largely due to having Durant. “You talk about championships, but you really don’t talk about it once the season starts and once the ball gets to bouncing because you want to build your habits every single day. But in the back of your mind, you know what the main goal is for the season,” Durant said.

Kevin Durant #7 and Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States react during the Men’s Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Durant: A leader and mentor for the Phoenix Suns

Durant is not only an outstanding player but also a leader and mentor to the team’s younger players. His presence and experience are invaluable to the Suns, who aspire to compete for the championship.

“There are so many things that are so impressive about Kevin,” Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said. “To see what he’s doing out here in training camp, leading with his effort, leading with his competitiveness. He doesn’t take drills off. First one in line. It’s the kind of stuff you want from your best players. I couldn’t be more impressed with him.”

Durant’s impact on the Suns’ quest for the NBA title

The Suns have the ambition of returning to the NBA Finals and winning the title. With Kevin Durant on the team, their chances of reaching that goal increase significantly.

“And you can tell that everybody in this locker room has that main goal,” Durant continued. “We’re just trying to keep growing every day, stack good days, build chemistry with each other and the coaching staff, and go from there.”

