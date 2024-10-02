Trending topics:
NBA News: Former Lakers teammate Russell Westbrook snubs LeBron James with Nikola Jokic praise

Russell Westbrook, who once played alongside LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers, didn’t hesitate to express his preference for his new Denver Nuggets teammate, Nikola Jokic.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a 134-110 Lakers win over the Portland Trail Blazers
LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a 134-110 Lakers win over the Portland Trail Blazers

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

For the upcoming NBA season, Russell Westbrook has joined the Denver Nuggets, where he will be teaming up with reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokic. And the 35-year-old point guard made headlines with his glowing praise of the Serbian superstar, a statement some might interpret as a snub toward Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James.

“Nikola is the best player in the world and he’s performing at the highest level,” Westbrook declared during media day, clearly signaling that he now ranks Jokic’s play above that of other NBA stars, including LeBron James.

The statement may raise eyebrows, especially considering Westbrook was a Laker as recently as last season, teaming up with James in Los Angeles from 2021 to 2023. However, Westbrook’s time with the Lakers did not go as expected, as the team failed to make the playoffs in the 2021-22 season.

Westbrook’s record in jeopardy with Jokic?

Russell Westbrook is the NBA‘s all-time leader in triple-doubles. From his first season with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2008 to the present, he has tallied 199 triple-doubles, and this year he could become the first player in history to reach 200. Further back on the list are Oscar Robertson (181) and Magic Johnson (138).

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets plays the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets plays the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena

But it’s a current teammate who poses the greatest threat to his record: the Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic is the active player closest to chasing down Westbrook with 130 triple-doubles since 2015, the year he joined the NBA from Serbia’s Mega Basket.

NBA News: Lakers\&#039; Anthony Davis sends clear message about new role assigned by JJ Redick

see also

NBA News: Lakers" Anthony Davis sends clear message about new role assigned by JJ Redick

While their rivalry for the record could become a major storyline this season, Westbrook downplayed any sense of competition between the two. “I don’t know if there’s a race or not, but we have not talked about it at all,” Westbrook told reporters. All we care about, and he would tell you the same, is winning basketball games.”

Nuggets ready to tip off the season

The Denver Nuggets are set to kick off their preseason schedule this Friday, October 4, against the Boston Celtics, a team they’ll meet again two days later. Following those matchups, Denver will face the Phoenix Suns, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Minnesota Timberwolves before opening their regular season at home on October 24 against the Thunder.

alejandro lopez vega
Alejandro Lopez Vega

Alejandro Lopez Vega is a seasoned sports journalist who joined Bolavip US in October 2024. With more than thirteen years of experience in news writing, sports analysis, and event coverage, he specializes in soccer and basketball. Fluent in both Spanish and English, Alejandro has worked with various media outlets in Rosario, Argentina, such as Radio La Red and Radio Mitre. He has also been part of the Communication and Press Department for the soccer teams Newell's Old Boys and Central Córdoba. In addition to his journalism career, Alejandro is a lawyer, having graduated from the Universidad Nacional de Rosario, which brings a unique legal perspective to his sports analysis, going beyond the athletic aspects of events.

