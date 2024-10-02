Christian McCaffrey is currently dealing with Achilles tendinitis in both legs, and his father has now placed the blame for the injury squarely on him.

Injuries have impacted the San Francisco 49ers this year. One of the biggest absences for the NFC West club is Christian McCaffrey, who is sidelined due to Achilles tendinitis in both legs—an issue that his father believes he is responsible for.

There is no doubt that Christian McCaffrey has been one of the best running backs in the NFL recently. His finest seasons have come with the 49ers, where he found the perfect offense to showcase his skills.

Unfortunately, injuries have been a recurring theme throughout his career. Now, the running back is struggling with Achilles tendinitis in both legs, an issue that, if not properly managed, could lead to a rupture of the tendon.

Christian McCaffrey’s dad points fingers at his own son regarding his Achilles tendinitis

The NFL has missed a star player this year. Christian McCaffrey has not played this season due to several injuries, first a calf issue and then the development of Achilles tendinitis in both legs.

McCaffrey visited a specialist in Germany this week to seek treatment for the tendinitis. Results from the tests revealed that he has the issue in both legs, increasing the likelihood of a tendon rupture.

Achilles tendinitis is the inflammation or irritation of the Achilles tendon due to overuse. Ed McCaffrey, Christian’s father, believes that the sole responsibility for his injury lies with his son, as he is always following an intense training regimen.

“Tendinitis is an over-training injury, meaning you’re training too hard or doing too much, and it turns into tendinitis,” Ed explained on the ‘Ross Tucker Football Podcast’. “And if I would say Christian has a weakness, it’s that he sometimes has to protect himself from himself in terms of training too much and doing too much.

“We’ve already had that discussion. Next offseason, we need to re-evaluate what you’re doing.”

According to Ed McCaffrey, former tight end of the Denver Broncos, his son invests a lot of money in his health. He also urged his son to reconsider his training routine moving forward to avoid any more injuries.

What is the treatment for an Achilles tendinitis?

Unfortunately for Christian McCaffrey, the best treatment for Achilles tendinitis is rest. While this injury can heal faster with medication, injections, physical therapy, ice therapy, and anti-inflammatory drugs, the tendon must completely reduce inflammation to heal properly.

McCaffrey is still on injured reserve, which means he has a couple of weeks left to rest and recover. However, he must return gradually to avoid a tendon rupture that would undoubtedly require surgery.

