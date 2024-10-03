NFL News: CJ Stroud, Texans strongly defend Stefon Diggs ahead of his first game vs Josh Allen, Bills

After a turbulent exit from the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs will play against former teammate Josh Allen and CJ Stroud is confident about the game in NFL Week 5.

The conflict between Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen from last season remains fresh in the minds of fans. Now, a few months later, Diggs is set to face his former team as a member of the Houston Texans in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season, and CJ Stroud is excited to have him on his side.

The tension between Diggs and Allen arose in 2023 when the wide receiver missed a mandatory minicamp with the Bills, a situation that left Allen visibly frustrated and created a strained dynamic between the two.

Reflecting on that episode, Stroud called the controversy surrounding Diggs “a bad rap.” Just days before their matchup against the Bills, Stroud emphasized how valuable Diggs has been for the Texans: “He’s been nothing but amazing for this team and his teammates.”

Stroud also spoke about Diggs’ positive energy within the squad: “He’s finally having fun playing the game and doing what he loves, and his passion for football is obvious.”

Quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans celebrates after his touchdown pass against the Minnesota Vikings with Stefon Diggs #1 during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Stroud addresses his bond with Diggs

After just four weeks playing together, Stroud and Diggs have been instrumental in leading the Texans toward a potential NFL postseason berth. Stroud believes their growing connection, both on and off the field, is a key factor in their success: “He’s helped me out a ton. As you can see, we’re clicking more and more with every game.”

Stroud also expressed his excitement about spending time with Diggs and looks forward to the highly anticipated matchup against the Bills: “I’m really happy to be part of his journey, and being around him has been really awesome.”

Texans HC on the Bills game and Diggs

Along to the words of his QB, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans talked about what could be happening in the head of a player like Diggs playing against his former team: “It is a little added weight where you really want to beat your team. It doesn’t change our preparation and how we go about our business on a week-to-week basis.”