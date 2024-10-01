NCAAF News: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs' new weapon has four-word message for Texas' Arch Manning

The Texas Longhorns have overcome a difficult scenario early on. The starting quarterback went down with an injury and freshman Arch Manning had to fill in and keep his team’s hopes alive. Thankfully, Arch is not a regular backup. Patrick Mahomes‘ teammate at Kansas City Chiefs sent a clear four-word message to the young QB at Austin, Texas.

Arch Manning has had a bigger role than what was expected from the freshman coming into this season. Quinn Ewers sustained an abdominal strain and in the blink of an eye Arch became the Longhorns‘ signal caller, at least temporarily. His stats are spotless. Manning threw for 900 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

Manning’s college football season has fans on notice, eager to watch him take the reins next season as Texas’ QB1. His performance at the collegiate level has made waves in the big leagues as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Xavier Worthy, the Kansas City Chiefs’ newest star, has expressed his praise for the future Longhorns quarterback. The former Texas wide receiver shared his thoughts on Manning’s game at his alma mater.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns warms up prior to playing against the Washington Huskies during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Advertisement

“Arch boy you different,” Worthy posted on X after Texas defeated Mississippi State 35-13.

see also Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes final decision regarding starting QB between Ewers, Manning

Worthy’s NFL rookie season so far

Worthy became one of the most interesting prospects in this year’s draft after his performance at the Combine. The speedster posted a whooping 4.21 seconds on the 40-yard dash. Kansas City saw the potential on the Texas prospect and selected him with the 28th overall pick. So far, Worthy has transitioned smoothly from the NCAA to the NFL.

Advertisement

Worthy started his NFL career in the best possible environment, joining Patrick Mahomes and showing they could become a threatening duo for the rest of the league. Four games into his career, Worthy has demonstrated his versatility and defenses cannot help but fear him. You can’t teach speed, and Worthy is lightning-fast.

Advertisement

Worthy’s deep threat means opponents do not dare press him and risk allowing him to blow their tops off. However, playing too conservative is not the solution either as Xavier can be involved in jet-sweeps and end-arounds. Defenses must choose their poison. Worthy’s sample size is limited and DC’s are still figuring out which is the best way to tackle the Chiefs’ speedster.

While the opponents scratch their heads, Xavier Worthy enjoys the perks of playing along Mahomes. The former Longhorns’ wide receiver has three touchdowns, already in the NFL.

Advertisement