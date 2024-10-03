Lamar Jackson had enough of all critics after the Baltimore Ravens bounced back against the Bills.

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were quickly erased by many from the contenders list after a loss in their debut against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. In fact, al those doubts took another level when they fell the next week with the Raiders.

Now, the tide has turned. The Ravens found their long awaited running game with Derrick Henry and have looked impressive in two consecutive wins facing the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills.

So, with all the pressure of Super Bowl or bust, Lamar Jackson went to social media and delivered a strong message to all his critics. The quarterback is fired up for the rest of the season.

How many Super Bowl rings does Lamar Jackson have?

Lamar Jackson hasn’t won the Super Bowl during his career. It’s a remarkable fact considering he is already a two-time MVP in the NFL. That’s why, after a win against the Buffalo Bills, the quarterback had enough and posted a strong message on X.

“This is a ‘TEAM’ sport. I’m not out here satisfied when I threw for 300 yards, but took an L. If I throw for 50 yds and we WIN, that’s what matters. You all stop commenting on our socials about the yards or parlays that ain’t hit.”