NFL News: Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys make something clear about Davante Adams trade

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are seen as potential suitors to make a trade for Davante Adams.

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty ImagesJerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are trying to win their first Super Bowl in almost three decades. So far, the 2024 season has been what they expected after a 2-2 record.

Although the Cowboys bounced back recently with a win against the Giants, the worrying version came in huge losses at home facing the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens.

Now, in one of the biggest stories in the NFL, Davante Adams is officially on the trading block. This could be a key moment for Jones to help that Dak Prescott in his championship quest.

Will the Dallas Cowboys sign Davante Adams?

Although Davante Adams would be a tremendous upgrade playing alongside Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, the Dallas Cowboys aren’t interested in making that splash. This was the clear message sent by head coach Mike McCarthy about his wide receiver group.

“Player acquisition is something that always goes on. I’ve never gotten in the habit of talking about players on other teams because I don’t know if anything good that comes out of that. Personally, I have tremendous love and respect for Davante. Don’t really know exactly what’s going on there, but we do feel very confident with our receiver room. I love the guys we have here.”

What will be the next team of Davante Adams?

Before that press conference, a report from Clarence Hill absolutely rejected any interest by the Cowboys to make a trade with the Raiders. “I was told the Cowboys have shown no interest in trading for Devante Adams. To no surprise of anyone.”

The big issue in this case is that any trade for Davante Adams will probably come with the responsibility of giving him a massive contract extension. The Cowboys have no margin to do that because of the salary cap. Right now, Jets, Saints and Steelers are favorites to get the star wide receiver.

