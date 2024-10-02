Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs might need a star wide receiver to help Patrick Mahomes.

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have a 4-0 record and look absolutely ready to win a third consecutive Super Bowl. They’re one of only two undefeated teams alongside the Minnesota Vikings.

However, injuries might derail all those championship hopes. The Chiefs had already lost Hollywood Brown (right shoulder) and Isiah Pacheco (fractured fibula) before Sunday’s game against the Chargers in which Rashee Rice suffered a crushing knee injury.

Now, if Patrick Mahomes wants a real shot at the title, a blockbuster trade could boost them to become clear favorites in the NFL. Of course, the biggest name available is Davante Adams.

Will the Chiefs trade for Davante Adams?

Although Davante Adams has already requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders, the Kansas City Chiefs won’t pursue the star wide receiver according to a report from Adam Schefter.

“While the Jets and Saints interest Adams, there are other teams that remain interested in the Raiders wide receiver. Despite any speculation, the team not expected to be an option is Kansas City, per sources.”

Who are the Chiefs starting wide receivers?

After the injuries of Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown, the Kansas City Chiefs have lost their best two players at the wide receiver position. Right now, Xavier Worthy is No.1 and JuJu Smith-Schuster is No.2. Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson might see their roles increased.