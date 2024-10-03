AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic nominated for EA Sports Player of the Month in Serie A

The fan vote has Christian Pulisic, along with five others, up for Serie A Player of the Month for EA Sports.

It was a September to remember for AC Milan and USMNT winger Christian Pulisic. The American scored a fantastic UEFA Champions League goal against Liverpool and currently has 4 goals and 2 assists in Serie A to close out the month.

The main issue is whether Pulisic can stay hot. While talented, the 26-year-old is prone to having a few quiet games after a hot streak. Consistency is something that Pulisic is improving on; first, it was with injuries. Last season, he went injury-free; now it’s about staying in form throughout the year.

Pulisic is up for the award, which is determined by fan voting, against Gleison Bremer of Juventus, Santiago Castro of Bologna, Patrick Cutrone of Como, Federico Dimarco of Inter Milan, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Napoli.

Christian Pulisic Continues on the Rise at AC Milan

Christian Pulisic has been, without question, AC Milan’s best player in the young season. Sadly, Paulo Fonseca’s side has struggled during the second month of the season, with 2 straight UEFA Champions League losses and a current third-place spot in the standings of Serie A.

Milan will play a big game against Fiorentina on Sunday away from the San Siro, where Pulisic will be one of the central figures of the team.

To start the season, Pulisic has scored against Parma, Venezia, Lecce, and had an excellent finish against Inter in the Milan derby. Pulisic also has two assists in games against Lazio and Venezia.

