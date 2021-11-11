Ben Simmons' situation with the Philadelphia 76ers got way out of hand weeks ago. Sixers fans are some of the most loyal around the NBA, but they're also ruthless when they don't like someone.

That's why, even if Simmons ever suits up for the team again, the fans aren't likely to be very supportive. It's hard to blame them considering everything he's done to force his way out and how he's dealt with the organization all this time.

Even so, Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard believes that people shouldn't be that hard on him, as he's not the only one to blame for the team's collapse in the playoffs last season.

Dwight Howard Says People Shouldn't Blame Ben Simmons For The Sixers' Collapse In The Playoffs

“Well you know, I felt like a part of me, I could see that in being as far as what happened with was happening with Ben when I was in Orlando,” Howard told Bleacher Report. “It was some similar things happening. Now I just didn’t like the fact that whatever was going on on the inside had to be made public knowledge. Obviously, I’m there with Ben a lot, he’s one of my closest friends so I was upset to hear all the things that was being said about him… When we played the Hawks and we lost, I was upset at Ben on that play. I wanted him to dunk the ball, tear a rim down, but he didn’t do it and it wasn’t just his fault. So my thing was we can’t just blame him.”

Simmons is done with the Sixers and it doesn't seem like he'll change his mind any time soon. Maybe, the team just needs to deal with the fact that he won't play for them again and find him a new home.